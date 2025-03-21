ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 91,070 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $622,370.88. This represents a 26.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $109,775.68.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ThredUp

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.