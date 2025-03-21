ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 49,007 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,141.44. This represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $225,853.60.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $283.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ThredUp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ThredUp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

