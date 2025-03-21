THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at KeyCorp

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

THO opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

