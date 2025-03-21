Thomas Russell Buys 400,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Russell bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($13,836.48).
Thomas Russell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Thomas Russell bought 154,563 shares of Change Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,346.40 ($5,249.31).
Change Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Change Financial Company Profile
Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.
