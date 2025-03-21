The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

