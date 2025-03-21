The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,369,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $173.42 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

