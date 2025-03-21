The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.