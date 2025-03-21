The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

