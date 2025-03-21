The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

