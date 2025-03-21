The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,944,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $212,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

