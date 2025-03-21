Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,139.67. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

