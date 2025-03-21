Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.62. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

