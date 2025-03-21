TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.00.

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$144.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$55.98 and a 12-month high of C$146.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

