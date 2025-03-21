Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.
Temple Bar Price Performance
Temple Bar stock opened at GBX 298.66 ($3.87) on Friday. Temple Bar has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.52 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.82. The company has a market cap of £854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.
About Temple Bar
