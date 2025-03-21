Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELLGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,583 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.