Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,583 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

