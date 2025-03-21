TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 556.18% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. TELA Bio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
TELA Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10.
About TELA Bio
