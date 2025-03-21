TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 556.18% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. TELA Bio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

