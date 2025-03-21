TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.6 %

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

