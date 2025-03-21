Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.53. Team shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 38,614 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

Team Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

