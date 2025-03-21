Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

