Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 128,580 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of AECOM worth $37,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.