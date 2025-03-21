Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.29% of Hologic worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

