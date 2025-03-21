Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 304.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Gartner worth $41,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $417.75 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.55 and a 200-day moving average of $508.09.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

