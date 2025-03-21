Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 601.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,880 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

