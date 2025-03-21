TD Securities Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$33.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.67.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$21.90 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.89 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

