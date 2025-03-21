TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $562.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.14 and a 200 day moving average of $605.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

