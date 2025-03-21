TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 49,907 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.32.

Shares of ETR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

