TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,575,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

