TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 6,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.