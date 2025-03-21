Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Bryan Wahl Sells 3,084 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,531,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 91,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,714,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after buying an additional 685,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

