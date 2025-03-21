Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,534 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $427,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,649.85. This trade represents a 13.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,531,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 91,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,714,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.