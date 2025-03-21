Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Target traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $103.29, with a volume of 1332691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
