Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

