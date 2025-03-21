TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

