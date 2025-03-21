Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 119584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Tanfield Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million, a PE ratio of -15,240.93 and a beta of 0.83.
Tanfield Group Company Profile
Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.
