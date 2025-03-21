Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $171.74 and last traded at $173.01. 2,846,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,058,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $903.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

