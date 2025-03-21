Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.08. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.