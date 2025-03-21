SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

SWK Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. SWK has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Get SWK alerts:

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.