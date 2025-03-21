SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.
SWK Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. SWK has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.40.
About SWK
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SWK
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.