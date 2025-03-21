SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.
SWK Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. SWK has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.49.
About SWK
