SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

SWK Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. SWK has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Get SWK alerts:

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.