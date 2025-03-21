Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Hexcel worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,021,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

