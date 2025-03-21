Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Post worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Post by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE POST opened at $111.93 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

