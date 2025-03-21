Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Colliers International Group worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,143,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,920,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Shares of CIGI opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

