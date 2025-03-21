Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

