Swiss National Bank Buys 39,700 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Semtech worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,126,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,555,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 414,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,180,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,556,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This represents a 48.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,577 shares of company stock valued at $884,310. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.