Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This trade represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

