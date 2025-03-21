Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of PVH worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

PVH Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PVH opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

