Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 628,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 84,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.