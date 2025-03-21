Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlands Technology Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.