Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

