Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $36,300.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,471. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. 301,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

