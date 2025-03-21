Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

