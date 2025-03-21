Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 10.6% increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Straumann Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $12.94 on Friday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

