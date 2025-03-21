Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Strategic Metals Stock Down 7.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About Strategic Metals
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.
